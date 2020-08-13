Gretchen Ho to give away 50 bikes to people in need

SPORTS personality Gretchen Ho will give away free bikes to 50 deserving people whose livelihoods are affected by the current transportation shutdown.

This initiative is part of the former volleyball player’s Women in Action Project, an initiative that Ho set up during the start of the global pandemic.

The selection of beneficiaries will be closely administered by the team to make sure the aid reaches the right people.

Rest assured, the mountain and folding bikes to be given away will be of good quality.

Earlier this June, the Ateneo graduate also donated a few bicycles to workers.

People who are interested to apply can fill up an online form, and tell the team why they need a bike. You can also nominate someone you think needs the two-wheeled help.

The bikes will be distributed after MECQ ends.

After her collegiate volleyball career, Ho now joins multisport events such as duathlon races. She has also become a host and an advocate for fitness, health, and female empowerment.

