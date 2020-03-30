Grab Philippines set to launch own grocery delivery service

DO you need to replenish your food supply ASAP? We know that most supermarkets that deliver are fully booked right now due to high demand, but thankfully, Grab Philippines' soon-to-be-launched GrabMart is swooping in to provide your grocery needs!

This coming April 2020, Grab Philippines is launching GrabMart, its latest on-demand delivery service in partnership with Robinsons Supermarket. This new service aims to deliver your groceries from Robinsons Supermarket on the same day.

All you have to do is to follow these easy steps:

1 Open the Grab app

2 Tap the "Mart" icon

3 Enter your delivery address

4 Choose available branch

5 Select your items

6 Click "Place Order" button to confirm

7 Wait for your rider to deliver to you

Here are some things you should know:

1 There is an extra charge of P30 if order is below P1,500

2 Maximum purchase amount is P3,000

3 Delivery fee starts at P120; there is no concierge fee

4 Payment methods are cash on delivery and GrabPay only

5 Grabmart is not a full grocery replacement; does not offer fresh produce, fruits, or vegetables

If you plan on ordering through GrabMart, you should know that you cannot input a specific date and time or delivery. Upon finalizing your order, there is an estimated minimum time of 45 minutes for the deliveries to arrive at its intended destination.

It is crucial to place your order as soon as the Robinsons Supermarket branch you are ordering from opens. It's also important to note that orders may be placed two hours before its closing time. This is to ensure that there will be enough time to shop and have it delivered to your doorstep.

Since GrabMart is still in its early stages, GrabMart will only be available in Quezon City and will soon be available in select areas in Pasig. There are plans of making it available in other cities, but none confirmed as of writing.

See the full list of Robinsons Supermarket branches here.

