Valenzuela mayor hits out at NLEX over 'nonresponsive' sensors at tollgates

A LOT of motorists have been edgy for days now, or since government-mandated cashless transactions in all major tollways took effect at the start of the month.

Count Valenzuela City's mayor among them.

On Thursday, Mayor Rex Gatchalian unleashed a rant on Twitter over what he rued as 'nonresponsive sensors' in the tollgates of NLEX, which, like most major tollways, have been hit by heavy traffic since December 1 at the start of cashless toll collection.

In a series of tweets, the Valenzuela mayor hit out at what he claimed were defective sensors in NLEX tollgates as well as a certain NLEX official who he claimed dismissed his complaint about the matter.

"NLEX, the riding public of Valenzuela deserves better! Prepaid na nga ayaw pa niyo padaanin mga vehicles dahil none responsive mga RFID sensors niyo," Gatchalian tweeted.

"Imagine for one of your bosses to tell me wala naman problema at ako lang ang nagcocomplain."

