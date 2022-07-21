Sun’s out, runs out: Garmin’s solar-powered running watch is here for P40,865

SCOOPING UP a load of great reviews all across the board, Garmin’s Forerunner 955 Solar is currently one of the most highly rated running and multisporT watches on the market.

Among its more noted features is right there in its name. A light-sensitive ring surrounds the watch face in a system Garmin is calling “Power Glass”, which drinks up sunlight to give the wearable a little more juice. With enough sunlight, the company claims that the solar charging feature gives up to 49 hours of battery life in GPS mode, or 20 days in smartwatch mode.

A touchscreen interface also complements Garmin’s classic five-button setup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, P40,865 (P34,995 for non-solar powered version)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

True to the Forerunner line’s legacy, a raft of fitness features are also on hand to get you race ready, like a multi-band GPS to accurately track your run; heart rate variability that even takes your pulse while sleeping; real-time stamina insights that you can quickly glance at as you race or work out; and a new “training readiness” mode, which assesses your rest, heart rate, and other additional metrics, then grades you on a scale of 1 to 100 so you can see how ready you are to train.

Continue reading below ↓

Rounding out the more connected features are the ability to download up to 2,000 songs on Spotify, as well as notifications piped in straight from your phone.

All these heavy-duty features come with a hefty price tag. The Forerunner 955 Solar will go for P40,865 at retail. (The non-solar charging version is slightly cheaper at P34,995.)

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.