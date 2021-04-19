All stories from your favorite publications in all-new Quento app

GET up-to-date stories and information from your favorite publications including partners Candy, Cosmopolitan Philippines, Esquire Philippines, Female Network, PEP.ph, Preview, Real Living, Reporter, Smart Parenting, Spot.ph, Spin.ph, Top Bikes, Top Gear Philippines, and Yummy.

Engaging news, videos, and digital content are curated specifically for you with the Quento mobile app created by Summit Technologies.

It’s the only app on the market with a rich pool of sources and publishers geared towards the Filipino market. News and information from more of the nation’s leading publishers will be provided by the Quento network very soon.

Equipped with a sophisticated AI-driven recommendation machine, Quento provides you daily content that is specifically catered to your needs and interests from the diverse digital network of Quento’s partners — all in one, convenient place.

With Quento, you don’t have to open multiple browsers to access your favorite websites. You can find them all in the app.

“Our goal has always been to deliver the exact content the Filipino audience needs exactly when they need it,” says Summit Technologies Chief Executive Advisor Ashish Thomas. “Quento was made to curate news, videos, and other media for you so you don’t have to sift through thousands of other stories to get to the stories that will inspire, help, and inform you.”

To try out Quento, go to quento.app and download the app for iOS or Android. Once installed, sign up and choose the categories and publishers that you want to see in your feed. Our Daily Stories are there for you if you never want to miss a headline ever again. You can also click the bookmark button to save your favorite articles.

To learn more about Quento, go to www.quento.com.ph

Feedback or suggestions? Please contact us at hey@quento.com