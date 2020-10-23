Full cashless toll collection at SLEX, STAR, NAIAX, TPLEX, Skyway moved to Nov. 30

TOLLWAYS operated by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) have delayed the start of full cashless collection from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, the conglomerate announced on Friday.

The company said Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) are readt to implement full cashless toll collection on November 2, as mandated by the government.

However, the surge in the number of motorists rushing to convert to the Autosweep RFID system have resulted in long queues at installation stations. The company also noted many motorists have yet to secure their RFID stickers, even as the date of implementation draws near.

For this reason, the company said it would be extending the issuance of its free RFID stickers to November 30.

“By November 2, all lanes at our toll plazas will be fully capable and converted to electronic toll collection, in full compliance with the government’s mandate. However, after careful study and deliberation, and especially in consideration of so many motorists who have not been able to secure an Autosweep RFID account because of the volume of applications we have today, we have decided to extend the deadline to November 30,” the company said.

“This means that from Nov. 2 to 30, vehicles without RFID will still be allowed to enter the expressways. Hopefully, this will give more time for motorists to get their RFID stickers,” the company said.

However, SMC emphasized that November 30 will be the absolute deadline.

Motorists who do not conform to the government mandate will have to be apprehended and issued a citation ticket, it said.

To provide more convenience to motorists, SMC has set up installation and reloading lanes at toll plaza entry points, in addition to the installation and reloading stations already set up in strategic locations in Metro Manila and Luzon provinces.

Here’s a list of SMC’s Autosweep RFID Stations and Toll Plazasas of October 23, 2020:

Skyway/NAIAX:

Open 24/7

1. C5 Customer Service Center Southbound

2. Old NAIAX Drive-Thru Westbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3. C5 Toll Plaza Northbound

4. Petron Dasmariñas

5. Petron Valle Verde

6. Shell Magallanes

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

7. Bicutan Toll Plaza Northbound

8. Nichols Toll Plaza Southbound

9. Skyway Runway Toll Plaza Northbound

10. Sucat Southbound Exit

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11. NAIAX Main Toll Plaza A & B

SLEX

Open 24/7

12. Southwoods Toll Plaza Northbound

13. After Calamba Entry Toll Gate

14. Eton Toll Plaza Northbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

15. Ayala Greenfield Customer Service Center

16. Southwoods Customer Service Center Northbound

17. Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Northbound

18. Sta. Rosa Customer Service Center Southbound

19. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Southbound

20. Susana Heights Toll Plaza Southbound

21. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Northbound

22. Mamplasan Toll Plaza Southbound

23. Filinvest Toll Plaza

24. Calamba Customer Service Center Northbound (After Toll Gate)

25. Petron Evia

26. Petron San Pedro Southbound

27. Shell Mamplasan Northbound

28. Shell Putatan Southbound

29. Caltex MCX

30. TOTAL SLEX Northbound

31. Southwoods Mall Terminal 1

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

32. Sta. Rosa Toll Plaza Southbound

33. Cabuyao Toll Plaza Northbound

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

34. Alabang Entry Toll Gate Southbound

35. Petron Silangan (KM.44) Southbound

STAR

Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

36. Sto. Tomas Drive-Thru Northbound

37. Lipa Drive-Thru Southbound

38. Batangas Drive-Thru Southbound

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

39. STAR Toll Lipa Customer Service Center (Tambo Exit)

40. Petron Lipa Northbound

41. Petron Malvar Southbound

42. Petron Ibaan (KM. 86) Northbound

TPLEX

Open 24/7

43. TPLEX Tarlac Main Office Northbound

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

44. Petron Pura Northbound

45. Petron Pura Southbound

Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

46. Tarlac Toll Plaza

47. Victoria Toll Plaza

48. Pura Toll Plaza

49. Carmen Toll Plaza

50. Urdaneta Toll Plaza

51. Rosario Toll Plaza