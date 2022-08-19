Fujitsu makes PH laptop comeback with ultra-light UH-X that weights only 0.8 kilos

FUJITSU is getting back into the laptop game in our shores with two new laptops that are dropping in the Philippines.

It will be a very light drop, indeed — among the selling points of the 13-inch UH-X (the “X” is pronounced as “ten”) is that it weighs less than a kilo. That’s significantly lighter than the Macbook Air, which comes in at 1.24 kilos, or the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, at 1.15 kilos. (Since 2018, Lenovo has owned 51 percent of the PC business of Japan-based Fujitsu.) Chiseled from a magnesium alloy chassis, the laptop is also 15.5 millimeters thin.





You can check out how light the UH-X is in this FB Reel, taken during an informal presentation to Philippine tech press.

Inside, the Fujitsu UH-X is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, and up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also sports a 13-inch FHD display.

The UH-X starts at P64,995.

Fujitsu also launches the CH

The Japanese brand is also offering a cheaper option: the Fujitsu CH, which starts at P54,995. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Like the UH-X, it has a 13-inch display, with a full HD OLED screen.





Continue reading below ↓

It’s slightly heavier than the UH-X at 1.1 kilos — but it's still one of the lightest devices in its class.

The UH-X and the CH represent Fujitsu’s first major laptop release in the Philippines since their Lifebook era.

