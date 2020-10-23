This monitor is so expensive that you’ll get a free PS5 as a preorder bonus

IF YOU’RE willing to spend a quarter of a million pesos on a new display, you’ll get one of the most eye-popping freebies we’ve seen in a while: a PlayStation 5.

The ASUS ROG PG65UQ with an Xbox. PHOTO: Asus



DataBlitz is offering this glitzy promo for the Asus ROG Swift PG65UQ Monitor, a gigantic 65-inch HDR display that can output 4K UHD at refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It also boasts a brighter display and a generous 178-degree viewing angle, in case you ever wanted to look at your screen sideways. It also supports cinema-standard DCI-P3 for even more true-to-life colors.

So, the perfect monitor to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales on.

That titanic size and feature set come at a price, though. DataBlitz estimates a retail price of P260,990 — or just slightly more expensive than a 2020 Yamaha MT-03.

But if you’re already going to spend this much, DataBlitz is offering a free PlayStation 5 for every preorder. The display is tentatively slated to arrive on December 1, and you can claim your free console when the PS5 unit arrives in the store.

The preorder downpayment? P50,000. The promo will end on November 30.

On Amazon, the Asus ROG Swift PG65UQ is priced at $4,499, or around P218,520. DataBlitz did not indicate whether you would get a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. But the PS5 will retail for $499, and the PS5 Digital Edition will go for $399.

Looking for just the console? Sorry, no Philippine price or preorder details have been revealed for the PlayStation 5.

Ready to empty bank accounts or sell kidneys? You can preorder the monitor by tapping here.

