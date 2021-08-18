Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam receive Foton vehicles

BRAND-NEW vehicles were given to Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam on Wednesday by Foton, adding to the incentives the Olympic medalists have been receiving after a successful campaign in Tokyo.

Diaz, Petecio, and Paalam received a 13-seater Foton Transvan, a Chery Tiggo 2 Crossover SUV, and a 13-seater Foton Gratour M/T MPV, respectively, from the car company on Wednesday in simple rites held in Tagaytay City.

The vehicles were given on the same day Diaz, Petecio, Paalam, and Eumir Marcial were shown properties in Tagaytay pledged to them by Philippine Olympic Committee president (POC) for their medal feats.

Marcial, for his part, received P300,000 from Foton.

Diaz already received a brand-new Kia Stonic, but Petecio and Paalam got vehicles as part of the incentives from the Olympics for the first time.

The Transvan 13-seater has an SRP of P1.168 million, while the Crossover is priced at P695,000 for its A/T variant and P770,000 for its M/T variant. The Gratour M/T variant is retailed at P625,000.

