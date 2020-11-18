For 37th birthday (and day of first semis), JC Intal shows off his BMW R1250 GS

JC INTAL’s birthday falls on the first day of his squad’s first semifinals game against TnT Tropang Giga.

Still, based on the Instagram stories posted by Jorey Napoles and Jason Perkins, the Fuel Masters blew off a little steam at midnight last night by giving the Phoenix point guard a little birthday salubong.

For his part, Intal celebrated his birthday on social media by posting a picture of himself with his BMW R1250 GS HP.

Those gold rims are a distinctive signature of the powerful adventure bike. Released just last year, the R1250 GS packs a 1254cc boxer engine, with a ride “that’s one of the smoothest in the game,” as Top Bikes Philippines’ Aris Ilagan put it in a review.

“Today is my 37th and my heart is full of nothing but gratitude. Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life,” he wrote in a simple caption.

Intal is a huge motorcycle fan, bringing along a big bike for Rey Guevarra to use as a prop for his winning slam in the 2018 All-Star Dunk contest. He also accompanied the PBA Moto Club that took that famous pre-pandemic ride up to Tagaytay, and has been spotted with the Cruiserheads, the riding club of Ely Buendia and former cager Enrico Villanueva.

In his Instagram feed, he also sometimes posts photos of his two-wheeled rides, both motored and pedal-powered.

