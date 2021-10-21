LOOK: F1 releases NBA-inspired car models

REV up your engines, 'cause the race to the Larry O'Brien trophy has just started.

The NBA has partnered with Formula 1 for a "first-of-its-kind content and promotion partnership to bring together the broad, global fanbases". The basketball league is celebrating its 75th anniversary year, while F1's US Grand Prix is poised to make its return to Stateside after two years away.

F1 has already released the first 10 custom cars with the colors and logos of the NBA teams in the Central and Pacific Divisions prominently featured in the liveries.

The other teams' cars are set to be unveiled in the next days.

F1 and NBA partnership celebrate return of US Grand Prix, new NBA season

These releases hype up the upcoming US Grand Prix set from Oct. 22 to 24 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the first F1 race in two years after the 2020 edition was shelved by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

And boy, do they look gorgeous.

Indiana Pacers' colors fits right at home in this car (with them being the Pacers, of course), but we have to admit that Detroit Pistons' classic '90s horse logo should've been a banger in this livery, don't you think?

Aside from these drops, F1 drivers will also participate in a free throw challenge at an NBA 75th Anniversary-themed basketball half-court within the Circuit of the Americas paddock. NBA legends will also grace the event, set to be held on Thursday (Friday, Manila time). The winner of the shootout will win the $20,000 prize grabs to be donated to their charity of choice.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda currently leads the standings for the current F1 season with his 262.5 points, with Lewis Hamilton (256.5) and Valterri Bottas (177) of Mercedes hot on his heels ahead of the US Grand Prix.

