LOOK: Even SM, Department of Transportation encourage hand signals for bikers

IN A recently released Bike Manual — produced by SM Supermalls, the Department of Transportation, and MMDA — one entire page is devoted to an illustration of proper hand signals for bikers.

The Bike Manual gives the four basic hand signals every pedal commuter should use: raised, outstretched hands to signal left or right turns; arm bent ninety degrees pointing down to signify you’re coming to a stop; arm bent ninety degrees pointing up as a "hazard" signal.

“Laging mahigpit na sundin ang mga regulasyon sa lansangan, traffic sign, at traffic signal,” reminds the Manual. (And English version is also available for download.)

The passport-sized Bike Manual was produced in partnership with the mall giant and the government agencies to educate new cyclists on cycling safety and etiquette.

About 140,000 copies will be distributed for free in SM Supermalls. You can also download the English version here, and the Filipino version here.

In a statement, SM Supermalls president Steven Tan described how the chain of malls is encouraging bike commuting across its properties.

“Across all SM Supermalls, there are now more than 500 bike racks, and more than 80 repair stations nationwide, and now, thanks to our partnership with the DOTr and the support of all other partners, we are here to launch the next phase of our project, which is the DOTr-SM Bike Manual,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

The Manual begins with basic reminders about safety gear and bike equipment. But it also gives very useful info on the proper way to turn at intersections, make a U-turn, and pass cars.

