Eduardo Coseteng makes mark in British F4 debut with two Fastest Lap nods

FILIPINO teen racer Eduardo Coseteng of Phinsys By Argenti was quick to make his presence felt in competitive motorsports with an impressive performance in his debut weekend in British F4.

The 17-year-old youngblood put on a good show, finishing P1 in the division and P4 in the overall in the May 8 to May 9 event in Thruxton Race Circuit, Andover, United Kingdom.

He also got two Fastest Lap nods in Races 2 and 3.

Continue reading below ↓

After the first race of the season, which saw three of its 30 rounds this year, Coseteng sits at the 8th place with 14 points in overall, and 3rd in the Rookie Cup with 33 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In an Instagram post, Eduardo, son of racer Jody Coseteng, expressed excitement for his future races after his debut.

Continue reading below ↓

“Potential is looking good, mega pace all weekend. Aiming to be at the top step for the next round at Snetterton. Massive thank you to the boys in blue,” he said.

He is one of the three drivers of Phinsys by Argenti and the first Filipino to ever grace the British F4 stage.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The next race is schedule on June at Snetterton Circuit in Norwich, UK.

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.