Get both karting and coffee in this Rizal indoor go-kart track

(TOP GEAR Philippines) If you live near Taytay and are looking for a nice place to work remotely, Palpitate Coffee along the Ortigas Avenue Extension might work. The place has a neat, clean atmosphere and a decent amount of parking space with great lighting.

Well, that... and it's housed inside a large indoor go-kart track called Drift Motor Speedway.

Okay, we admit it. We lied. We just want to sip coffee next to a race track. Anyway, the place does ensure that non-racing visitors have a place to sit back and relax while the rest of the group takes to the track. It's also situated overlooking the facility, and large glass panels ensure customers can see what's going on during races.

PHOTO BY Drift Motor Speedway

Speaking of the track, it's open for children as young as five and for adults. Customers are placed behind the wheel of electric-powered go-karts. The facility even has a large function room that can fit up to 100 people for birthday celebrations and other events.

Interested in dropping by? The Drift Motor Speedway electric go-kart track is open from 12pm to 9pm Monday to Sunday. It's inside the Valley Fair Town Center along Ortigas Avenue Extension.

A coffee shop and go-kart track under one roof? Sounds good.

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

