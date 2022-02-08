Doug Kramer’s son calls dibs on family Mustang

GAVIN Kramer, the nine-year-old son of vlogger couple Doug and Cheska Kramer, may have a muscle car waiting on the wings when he comes of age.

“Boys actually never grow up. Their toys just get bigger!” said the former PBA player in a humorous Instagram post punctuated with a laughing emoji. “Apparently, Gavin reminded me, he's got the Mustang on reserve already.”

Doug Kramer and the family Mustang GT

According to pep.ph, this Mustang GT was acquired by the Kramers back in 2014. At the time, they gave it the nickname “Horsey”, perhaps for the automaker’s distinctive marque.

Gavin is currently 9, and recently celebrated his birthday last month. By the time he comes of driving age and the Mustang will still be around, the supercharged ride will be of a venerable vintage. Not bad for a first car.

Inside the Kramer house, Doug also collects toys and art, which he displays in his own man cave that is, no doubt, also a hit with Gavin.

