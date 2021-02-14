Maradona’s godlike 1992 Porsche 964 up for sale, expected to go for at least P8.7M

DIEGO Maradona was a legend on the pitch, but he was also known for a lavish lifestyle. The Argentinian “Golden Boy” had a gold-tier collection of exotic cars.

One of them — a Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 convertible from 1992 — will be auctioned off on March 3 at Les Grand Marques Du Monde à Paris Sale.

Only one of 1,200 964s ever produced, Maradona never actually held on to the car for very long. He purchased it during his short detour with Sevilla FC, but left it in Spain when he gave up European football in 1993. But by all accounts he was in love with the roadster, driving it in and out of his lavish villa. Maradona even once ran a red light at 150 kph in the Seville town center while driving it, and was ticketed by the police.

The car changed hands multiple times, until it finally arrived at Bonhams’ auction block, a few months after Maradona’s unexpected death last November 25.

The auction house says that it is in “practically original yet well-preserved condition,” with just 120,000 kilometers on the odometer.

The auction house expects it to fetch from €150,000 to €200,000 (or P8.7 million to 11.6 million).

“We are delighted to present this quintessential 90s Porsche with its very colorful and unique provenance, which will appeal to many football enthusiast collectors worldwide,” Paul Darvill, Bonhams European Auctions Manager, said in a statement.

Maradona had a taste for luxury sports cars like the 964; a Ferarri F40 in black that was waiting for El Diego at the airport the moment he touched down after winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico; and a 1987 Ferrari Testarossa, that he also had repainted black. But he also bought some unconventional set of wheels as well, including a Scania 113H truck and, in his later years, a tank-like Overcomer Hunta.