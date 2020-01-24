Conor McGregor bought a Lamborghini Urus for Christmas last year

IT looks like mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor was in a buying mood even prior to his big win last week.

The Irishman, who just last week walked out of the Octagon with a cool $3 million (not including his cut of the pay-per-view buys and other bonuses) after a laying 40-second beatdown on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, bought himself and his family a brand-new Lamborghini Urus as a Christmas gift prior to his big payday.

McGregor took to Instagram to show off his new ride. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

"Christmas Eve at the McGregors #GoodNightEveryone #DreamBIG," the MMA fighter's caption reads. The performance SUV retails for around $216,000 (about P11 million) and packs a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

McGregor wasn't the only one handing out presents on Christmas Eve, though. In the same post, there's a photo of a shiny new remote-controlled car with a card that reads: "To Daddy Conor from Santy." Santy, we're assuming, is short for Santa Claus. Maybe the fighter isn't as notorious as he makes himself out to be after all.

Anyway, the Urus should fit in quite nicely in his garage next to his personalized Rolls-Royce Ghost and BMW i8. What Christmas gift would you have bought yourself last year if you were in McGregor's shoes?