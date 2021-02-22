Unable to retrieve his hacked IG, Calvin Abueva creates a new account

AFTER an unfortunate hacking incident, 'The Beast' just resorted to creating another Instagram account to share his life in photos.

Last Friday, Calvin Abueva's account with over 75,000 followers was the most recent victim of online phishing.

The newly-acquired Magnolia forward is known to be a very active social media user. In his old account, he posted new updates and photos every single day.

Now, his virtual-savvy personality has found a new home in new username, calvin8888abueva, just in time for his new journey as part of the Hotshots squad.

In his first few posts in the account, he reuploaded pictures of his family, his friends, his new-found hobby in cycling, and a snapshot with TNT's Jayson Castro in their hometown, Pampanga.

Meanwhile, his former personal account is no longer searchable on the app.