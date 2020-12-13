Required helmets, hand signals: Breaking down the proposed bike bill

JUST last week, Las Piñas representative Camille Villar filed HB 8156, or the “Bicycle Act of 2020.”

According to the Manila Times, it contains many of the provisions filed by her father Manny Villar when he was a senator back in 2011. Among these is the establishment of a Local Bikeways Office, an agency under the city or municipality’s engineering office which will implement the rules and regulations of the Bicycle Act. The LBO will also be in charge of setting up bikeways in all major roads and highways.

But Camille Villar underscored the importance of a law like this, especially in 2020.

“With bikes becoming more in-demand and physical distancing dictating social norms, a policy on bicycle and cyclists should now figure prominently in the government’s current and post-pandemic planning,” she wrote in her explanatory notes.

The proposed bill outlines the “rights and responsibilities” of bikers. Based on the provisions reported in the Times, Manila Bulletin, and Advocates, a biker is expected to:

Wear a helmet at all times, where the chin strap is securely fastened



Know (and use) left- and right-turn hand signals



Equip the bike with reflective materials when riding at night



Stick to the appropriate speed



Obey all traffic rules and regulations



Not ride on crosswalks or sidewalks, but only on bikeways



Not cling to another vehicle



Not carry more riders than the bike was designed for, unless they’re on a towed seat or trailer



Not carry anything on the bike unless it’s on installed baskets, bags, racks, or trailers



Not park in non-designated areas



Not modify the bike in such a way that your handlebars are higher than your shoulders

Villar’s bill joins the raft of proposed bike legislation and regulation, both local and national, floated across this tumultuous year. These include Pia Cayetano’s Senate Bill 1518, a “Safe Pathways Act” which called for the setting up of “pop-up" bicycle lanes and emergency pathways across the country. Camille Villar’s mother, Senator Cynthia Villar, questioned Cayetano’s proposal back in early August, saying that “our roads are not perfect. We do not have enough space.”

