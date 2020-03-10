PBA enforcer Beau Belga's SUVs as intimidating as their owner

YOU are what you drive.

One of the PBA’s most-feared enforcers who will leave you thinking twice when attacking the basket, Beau Belga exudes the same aura on the road.

After all, the veteran Rain or Shine center drives a gray 2013 Toyota Fortuner that looks as intimidating as its owner.

“Yung itsura ng kotse, medyo brusko. Mahilig talaga ako yung itsura na matapang na sasakyan,” Belga said in a chat with SPIN.ph at the end of a recent Elasto Painters practice. “Para pagka tiningnan, nasa daan ka pa lang, kakatakutan na.”

“Wala namang special sa loob. More on exterior yung trip ko. Tapos interior, kailangan malinis lang talaga,” the 6-foot-5 slotman added.

Belga put up an initial downpayment and then paid monthly for his brand-new SUV worth P1.6 million as he bought it as a souvenir of the E-Painters’ first PBA championship in the 2012 Governors’ Cup with Jamelle Cornley as their import and at the expense of the B-Meg Llamados.

“Every championship, nag-aano ako ng remembrance,” Belga said, adding he then bought a second-hand Ford Expedition in 2016 when Rain or Shine won its second PBA title, this time in the Commissioner’s Cup with Pierre Henderson-Niles as reinforcement in the playoffs.

A friend convinced Belga to have his Fortuner set up, having the front bumper customized and the rims of his wheels upgraded.

But more than the looks, the Fortuner has become his go-to ride for its reliability.

“Pang every day talaga ‘to; nandyan na lahat ng gamit – buong bahay na yan nandyan sa loob,” Belga said with a chuckle.

“Buong Luzon na inabot nitong kotseng ‘to,” added the Philippine Christian University product, adding it has reached his hometown in Gubat, Sorsogon. “Nakarating na rin ‘to ng La Union, Baguio.”

The proof is in the odometer, which flashes that it has traveled over 200,000 kilometers.

“Sulit na sulit na ‘to. Hindi na ako magrereklamo,” the former Gilas Pilipinas pool member said.

So while he won’t hesitate to get physical on the court, Belga treats his ride with utmost care, proud to say that it has yet to suffer major damages.

“Sa akin, pag minahal mo yung kotse mo, mamahalarin ka rin niyan,” he ended with a smile.