Batangas riding school lets you learn using a Harley-Davidson Street 750

(Top Bikes) While most people could only dream of hopping on a Harley-Davidson, a riding school in the Philippines actually teaches its students with what is fondly referred to as a 'hog.'

Nine Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia-Clyde 'Karim' Solano, Erwin Carpena, Tanie Ortigueras, Geoffrey Cardoza, Capt. Reynold Villostas, Ronnel Pasigan, Gerry Malasmas, Xenon Miguel Gupit, and Col. Edmon Gupit-established the MotorClyde Training Center International in Jeddah. Now, they've brought their collective passion for Harleys and riding to Santo Tomas, Batangas.

The group has been sharing its knowledge to local motorcycle enthusiasts in Saudi, as well as their fellow Pinoys there. Solano has been certified as Master Topgun trainer by a Harley-Davidson branch in Saudi, while the rest have become assistant trainers as well. Now, they realize that it's only fitting to give back to their own country, and at the same time have a retirement plan.

Solano said: "This is going to be our legacy. Kahit matanda na kami ay may maiiwan pa rin kaming gawain para makatulong sa mga rider."

The idea of learning how to ride using a Harley-Davidson Street 750 might be one of MotorClyde's biggest selling points, but make no mistake about it: the world-class riding school isn't sacrificing safety for style.

Ortigueras told Top Bikes Philippines: "If you observe the typical rider, they only know how to ride, unaware of the safety component. MotorClyde Training Center teaches you safety riding skills. The school's aim is to make the rider understand that as long as you're equipped with the techniques and skills, you will be safe."

MotorClyde also offers the Advance Riding Course, Group Ride Training, and Road Captainship using not only big bikes, but also models with lower displacement. Aside from the training center that is still being constructed, the facility will also house the Handlebar restaurant, where riders can hang out once the pandemic is over. Message MotorClyde Mtc on Facebook for more details.

This story originally appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.