Basketball hoops among the targets in MMDA’s new road clearing ops

by spin.ph staff
Just now
PHOTO: Bong Nebrija/Facebook

STARRING IN Edison ‘Bong’ Nebrija’s latest road-clearing video on his Facebook page? A basketball hoop and an errant washing machine.

Over a voiceover of an MMDA official seemingly berating a local official, the latest video from the agency’s task force operations head showed MMDA officials clearing out congested roadways around the vicinity of R10 — towing away trucks, carting away appliances, and unscrewing basketball hoops.

Bong Nebrija shows off MMDA's latest road clearing ops

    “Here’s the summary of our ops and ‘masalimuot’ is not enough to describe it,” Nebrija’s caption went.

    His caption also included choice quotes that the agency has presumably received from complainants, including this one that should be familiar to all hoops-loving Filipinos: “Naku Sir Bong may basketball court pa dyan.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
