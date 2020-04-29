LOOK: In Baguio, this creative jeepney mod will ensure social distancing

A jeepney in Baguio City recently went viral for its ingenious way to implement socal distancing measures amid the enhanced comunity quarantine.

Netizens praised the driver and owner of the public utility vehicle for installing plastic "shields" to ensure physical distancing is maintained between passengers. One even wrote, "I believe they did it not for fame, nor for monetary reason, but for safety's sake."

According to one of the passengers, the jeep operators provided two bottles of alcohol for any passenger to use.

In an interview with SPIN Life, the jeepney operator's nephew, Gideon Amino, revealed that they thought of the idea when the city government allowed PUJs to get back on the road last week — on the condition that they will operate in accordance with the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

He shared, "Katulad sa jeep ng tito kong si Ariel Amino, 23 ang kapasidad kaya 11 lang ang pwedeng sumakay. Sampu sa likod, isa sa harapan."

Ariel gave his driver the go-ahead to begin modifications to ensure social distancing inside the vehicle. It was his daughter who came up with the concept of dividers made out of ropes and greenhouse plastic.

Gideon and his cousin finished the creative design in two hours.

As they wrote on Facebook, "Gusto lang naming maging safe ang mga pasahero. Our simple way of preventing COVID-19. Stay safe everyone!"