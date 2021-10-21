From P117K to P207K, here’s how much the new MacBook Pros will cost

APPLE lifted the curtains on a do-over of their MacBook Pro, and revealed a laptop that brings back something we all missed from Apple: a decent selection of ports.

If the previous MacBook Pro had only USB-C ports available (ushering in the age of the laptop dongle), this new 2021 refresh comes with an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe 3 connector to join the three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and headphone jack. On the inside, the capable M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip runs the show, depending on your configuration.

Bezels have been shaved off all the way across the side, but in a nod to its phone design, there’s a huge forehead notch running at the top of the screen to house the 1080p webcam.

Oh, Apple also ditched the Touch Bar.

Overall, the new MacBook Pros pair much-requested features with a powerhouse in-house chip for a powerful, flexible new laptop — if you can afford the price.

It will come in five configurations, and Apple PH has listed the price points for each on its site. Take a look at the specs and the price point, and try to see where your sweet spot lies between how much power (and space you need) versus portability and affordability. The high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, for example, is the same price as the low-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, but the latter has smaller storage space.

No release date was listed in the Apple PH website. Globally, these MacBook Pros will be available on October 26, 2021.

MacBook Pro, 14-inch, P116,990

M1 Pro

8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

512GB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

67W USB-C Power Adapter

Colors: Space Gray/Silver

MacBook Pro, 14-inch, P146,990

M1 Pro

10-Core CPU

16-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

1TB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

96W USB-C Power Adapter

Colors: Space Gray/Silver





MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P146,990

M1 Pro

10-Core CPU

16-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

512GB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Colors: Space Gray/Silver

MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P158,990

M1 Pro

16-core Neural Engine

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Colors: Space Gray/Silver

MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P206,990

M1 Max

10-Core CPU

32-Core GPU

32GB Unified Memory

1TB SSD Storage¹

16-core Neural Engine

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Colors: Space Gray/Silver

