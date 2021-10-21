Gadgets

From P117K to P207K, here’s how much the new MacBook Pros will cost

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Apple

APPLE lifted the curtains on a do-over of their MacBook Pro, and revealed a laptop that brings back something we all missed from Apple: a decent selection of ports.

If the previous MacBook Pro had only USB-C ports available (ushering in the age of the laptop dongle), this new 2021 refresh comes with an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe 3 connector to join the three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and headphone jack. On the inside, the capable M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip runs the show, depending on your configuration.

Bezels have been shaved off all the way across the side, but in a nod to its phone design, there’s a huge forehead notch running at the top of the screen to house the 1080p webcam.

Oh, Apple also ditched the Touch Bar.

    Overall, the new MacBook Pros pair much-requested features with a powerhouse in-house chip for a powerful, flexible new laptop — if you can afford the price.

    It will come in five configurations, and Apple PH has listed the price points for each on its site. Take a look at the specs and the price point, and try to see where your sweet spot lies between how much power (and space you need) versus portability and affordability. The high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, for example, is the same price as the low-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, but the latter has smaller storage space.

    Apple MacBook Pro 2021.

    No release date was listed in the Apple PH website. Globally, these MacBook Pros will be available on October 26, 2021.

    MacBook Pro, 14-inch, P116,990

    M1 Pro

    8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU

    16GB Unified Memory

    512GB SSD Storage

    16-core Neural Engine

    14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

    Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

    Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

    Force Touch trackpad

    67W USB-C Power Adapter

    Colors: Space Gray/Silver

    MacBook Pro, 14-inch, P146,990

    M1 Pro

    10-Core CPU

    16-Core GPU

    16GB Unified Memory

    1TB SSD Storage

    16-core Neural Engine

    14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

    Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

    Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

    Force Touch trackpad

    96W USB-C Power Adapter

    Colors: Space Gray/Silver

    Apple MacBook Pro 2021.

    MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P146,990

    M1 Pro

    10-Core CPU

    16-Core GPU

    16GB Unified Memory

    512GB SSD Storage

    16-core Neural Engine

    16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

    Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

    Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

    Force Touch trackpad

    140W USB-C Power Adapter

    Colors: Space Gray/Silver

    MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P158,990

    M1 Pro

    16-core Neural Engine

    16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

    Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

    Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

    Force Touch trackpad

    140W USB-C Power Adapter

    Colors: Space Gray/Silver

    MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P206,990

    M1 Max

    10-Core CPU

    32-Core GPU

    32GB Unified Memory

    1TB SSD Storage¹

    16-core Neural Engine

    16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

    Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

    Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

    Force Touch trackpad

    140W USB-C Power Adapter

    Colors: Space Gray/Silver

    PHOTO: Apple

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
