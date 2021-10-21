From P117K to P207K, here’s how much the new MacBook Pros will cost

APPLE lifted the curtains on a do-over of their MacBook Pro, and revealed a laptop that brings back something we all missed from Apple: a decent selection of ports.
If the previous MacBook Pro had only USB-C ports available (ushering in the age of the laptop dongle), this new 2021 refresh comes with an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe 3 connector to join the three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and headphone jack. On the inside, the capable M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip runs the show, depending on your configuration.
Bezels have been shaved off all the way across the side, but in a nod to its phone design, there’s a huge forehead notch running at the top of the screen to house the 1080p webcam.
Oh, Apple also ditched the Touch Bar.
Overall, the new MacBook Pros pair much-requested features with a powerhouse in-house chip for a powerful, flexible new laptop — if you can afford the price.
It will come in five configurations, and Apple PH has listed the price points for each on its site. Take a look at the specs and the price point, and try to see where your sweet spot lies between how much power (and space you need) versus portability and affordability. The high-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, for example, is the same price as the low-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, but the latter has smaller storage space.
No release date was listed in the Apple PH website. Globally, these MacBook Pros will be available on October 26, 2021.
MacBook Pro, 14-inch, P116,990
M1 Pro
8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU
16GB Unified Memory
512GB SSD Storage
16-core Neural Engine
14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Force Touch trackpad
67W USB-C Power Adapter
Colors: Space Gray/Silver
MacBook Pro, 14-inch, P146,990
M1 Pro
10-Core CPU
16-Core GPU
16GB Unified Memory
1TB SSD Storage
16-core Neural Engine
14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Force Touch trackpad
96W USB-C Power Adapter
Colors: Space Gray/Silver
MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P146,990
M1 Pro
10-Core CPU
16-Core GPU
16GB Unified Memory
512GB SSD Storage
16-core Neural Engine
16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Force Touch trackpad
140W USB-C Power Adapter
Colors: Space Gray/Silver
MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P158,990
M1 Pro
16-core Neural Engine
16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Force Touch trackpad
140W USB-C Power Adapter
Colors: Space Gray/Silver
MacBook Pro, 16-inch, P206,990
M1 Max
10-Core CPU
32-Core GPU
32GB Unified Memory
1TB SSD Storage¹
16-core Neural Engine
16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Force Touch trackpad
140W USB-C Power Adapter
Colors: Space Gray/Silver
