Apologetic Billy Jack Sanchez has tips for anyone caught with a traffic violation

A DAY after his furious tirade against a traffic enforcer went viral on social media, MMA fighter, rapper, and vlogger Billy Jack Sanchez broadcast a message for fans, haters, and followers alike.

Recorded over a ten minute stint as he walked the streets of Angeles City, Sanchez reported that the whole issue with the traffic enforcer had already been settled over at City Hall.

“I got my license back, I admitted what my violation [is]. I already talked to the people in my city hall, and they made me to make up a public apology, I’ve done that so far,” he said.

He apologized for his rant, saying, “[P]asensya na, di ko intensyon na maging trending sa mga Facebook pages ninyo.”

Sanchez also tried to illuminate the viewers on his side of the story, while still repeating over and over that he knows that what he did was wrong.

“I don’t know why what happened yesterday, I just lose my temper,” he explained.

Saying that the viral video only showed the tail end of his encounter, Sanchez said that before the cameras were turned on, he was trying his best to argue his case nicely to the enforcers. “Maayos makipag-usap, I was just video taped nung galit na ako. Still my bad, you know?” he explained.

He added: “As you can see on that video, it’s only one-sided you know. But of course, I will not talk about it anymore, cause I already admitted my violations, and I was video taped during my loss of temper.”

For those caught in similar situations like he was, he had several bits of advice to offer.

“You will not be pulled over if you don’t have a violation,” said Sanchez. “Just don’t contest it anymore. That’s one of my realizations. Even though you will talk through your heart, they are just doing their jobs. I encourage everyone, especially if you’re going out on a motorbike, wear your protective gears such as your helmet, wear your proper shoes. Have your license, your OR CR.”

While he praised enforcers for “doing your job great,” he also asked them for consideration, especially for violators who were “trying to talk to your heart, nakikipag-usap nang mabuti.”

As for his many haters, who, according to him, flooded the comments of his Facebook pages and vlogs with nasty comments?

“I cannot blame you guys that you guys [are] hating me [...] Sino nga ba ako? I’m nobody. At least you’ve visited my social media page, you’ve seen my vlogs, and you know, there’s a lot more surprises about my video blogs such as rap music at mga pakulo ko, kung ano-ano pa. Pagpasensyuhan niyo na yun. Di ako perpektong tao,” he said.

“To the people who are still hating me, keep bashing me on my video comments, guys come on. Don’t waste your energy on such nonsense thing. I already settled my problem. If you guys got that energy within yourselves [...] I’m so sorry man, I don’t get affected. My life keeps going."

Sanchez ended his video apology, of course, with a plea to follow his social media pages and vlog channel.