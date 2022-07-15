WATCH: Is the Alienware M15 R5's P100K+ price tag worth it?

WITH its RTX 3070 graphics card and a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chip (with build-in Radeon graphics) is the Alienware M15 R5 a gaming powerhouse among laptops?

To test the overall potential of this hardware, we decided to try a qgikw bybxg of games with different system requirements and see how well it performed.

Is the device's P100,000+ price tag worth it? Let's take a deeper look in our very first episode of Spin Tech.

Alienware M15, R5 review

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.