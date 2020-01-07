This Switch lookalike can (theoretically) let you play any PC game on the go

WHAT if PC gaming... but on a Nintendo Switch? (Or at least, something that looks really close to it?)

That's the elevator pitch behind Alienware's Concept UFO, revealed just hours ago at the Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas. It's basically a PC, but in tablet mode with snap-on controllers. Just like the Nintendo Switch, you can detach the controllers that "volt in" into a one unit, and you can hook up the display (or what they call the 'head unit') into a bigger monitor for large-screen gaming.

Of course, the whole thing is a PC. So it runs Windows 10, so if you have Steam, your entire library will be in there, and you can download it for some handheld fun. No more waiting for Nintendo to announce ports for games you already own. (Or so we hope.)

Alienware stressed that this piece of hardware is a prototype. It might not even be released.

Still, at CES, this "concept" was very functional. Many tech outlets got some hands-on time with it, playing PC versions of Rocket League, F1 2019, and Mortal Kombat 11. The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg noted that it weighs around two pounds (much heavier than the Switch), has USB-C ports, and had really noisy fans, especially when playing Rocket League. Alienware also refused to talk exact specs.

Still, Gartenberg wrote: "[E]ven in this early stage, it’s a bold vision of what the future of PC gaming could one day look like."

Check out their video here: