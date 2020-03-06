We explain Alden Richards' costly, powerful PC gaming rig

Alden Richards trended on Twitter last Tuesday and all for a good reason.

The Kapuso actor posted his custom made gaming setup on his social media page and boy was that thing dope. The whole build was made by Youtuber Mark Van Acosta, who runs a YouTube channel called Declassified Systems.

According to an article by PEP.ph, this custom-built setup (including all peripherals and even the gaming furniture) cost around P450,000. Here, we break down the most important components of Alden’s build:

PC SETUP

Lian-Li O11 Dynamic XL ROG Certified system

P12,800 (estimated from Lazada)

Let’s start things off with the case. Richard’s case is the Lian Li O11D XL, a full E-ATX compatible case. Describing the case as big is an understatement. Measuring 471mm x 285mm x 531mm, Richard won’t have problems fitting future upgrades with this case. This large case was perfect for housing the water cooling system Acosta planned, which looked amazing with its pastel blue FTW coolant.

Intel Core i9-9900K

P28,600 (PC Express)

Right off the bat, Alden is sure to enjoy his new rig with the best gaming processor available in the market. The Intel Core i9-9900K is currently one of Intel’s fastest processors to date. If Richards needs processing power for his games, he surely won’t be disappointed.

Asus ROG Maximus X1 Hero

P14,750 (PC Express)

Harnessing the all-mighty Intel Core i9-9900K is the Asus ROG Maximus X1 Hero ATX motherboard. The ROG Maximus X1 Hero was made for Intel’s 9th generation processors, and it's the right motherboard to harness the Core i9-9900K’s full potential. The four RAM slots and two GPU ports are great for people who want to run a multi-GPU setup.

Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti OC

P84,350 (PC Express)

The pièce de résistance in Alden Richard’s build, the Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti OC is every gamer’s dream. A variant of the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti, the Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti can run every single game currently on the market at the highest resolution. This behemoth can also be overclocked up to 1665 GHz so you won’t have to worry about frame drops. Not that they’ll be there in the first place. Since the PC is water-cooled, Acosta has replaced the ROG Stix’s standard three cooling fans with a custom water cool block.

INTERNAL MEMORY

G.Skill Trident Z RGB 64GB 3600 MHz Memory

16 GB x 4

P24,000 (Lazada)

Inside every great rig should be decent memory. The one in Richard’s build are not just decent, they’re monsters. G Skills Trident Z RGB memories are one of the must-haves in the gaming world. The 3600 MHz speed is more than enough for the everyday gamer, and the 64 GB of memory space can accommodate all of your running applications all at once. Since Richard seemed like joining the streaming bandwagon, he surely won’t be running out of memory.

Samsung EVO 970 1TB PCI.e M.2

P12,650 (PC Express)

Crucial 2TB 2.5-inch SSD

P16,000 (Lazada)

For Richard’s computer, Acosta fitted the rig with two internal storage solutions, a 1TB Samsung EVO 970 M.2 SSD, to house the OS and other gaming applications, and a 2TB Crucial 2.5-inch SSD for media and other files. You could have a field day trying to completely fill all three terabits of storage on this computer. Even installing some of the biggest game titles in the last few years would still leave a pretty decent memory space on the computer.

PC PERIPHERALS

Complimenting the awesome rig, are some top-notch gaming peripherals fitting for the "Pambansang Bae".

2x Asus VG297Q Gaming Monitor

P22,490 each (Villman)

The Asus VG 297 Gaming monitors are made for gamers who want an edge over their competition. The monitor has a 1ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate — a definite must for FPS games. The screen 27-inch FHD display is great for multimedia viewing. The Asus VG297Q also has AMD FreeSync support so there’s less screen tearing so the displays look as smooth as possible.

Corsair K70

P7,995 (Lazada)

The Corsair K70 is the brand’s premier mechanical keyboard. A long time favorite of esports stars around the world, it’s no wonder Alden would want one himself. The keyboard itself has a smooth aluminum frame with a great feel. The keys on the keyboard are also Cherry MX switches and can be customized to suit the user’s preference.

Logitech G903 Lightspeed

P8,500

The Logitech G903 is part of Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless mouse series. The mouse is incredibly fast with 1ms response time. It has an extremely accurate optical sensor that shines in intense FPS actions where precision is key to winning. Looking at some of the pictures posted by Acosta, Richard might be a huge fan of EA’s APEX Legends, a fast-paced battle royale game.

STREAMING SETUP

By the looks of things, the Victor Magtanggol actor might be starting his own streaming channel soon. Acosta has fitted Richard’s rig with some awesome streaming tools to help the Kapuso actor get started.

Elgato Streamdeck

P8,249 (Shoppee)

The Elgato Streamdeck has 15 customizable buttons that help “live-content” production. This ranges from starting your stream and ending it with a simple button, to displaying your live chat to help you keep track of your viewers. This device is a definite must-have stream aid for streamers who want to make it big time.

Elgato 4K60 Pro Capture card

P14,599 (Lazada)

For many casual computer geeks, a capture card is definitely on the bottom of their investment lists, but for aspiring streamers and content creators, a capture card is one of the top tools they’ll want to invest in. A capture card aids in the processing of screen recordings, so streamers usually rely on these to provide great stream quality to their viewers. For Richard’s, the Elgato 4K60 Pro will provide him with 4K resolution videos running at 60 fps, great for content.

GoXLR Mini (Audio interface)

$217.63 (Amazon)

Video is only one part of streaming, that is why Richard’s was also given a GoXLR Mini Audio mixer as his stream audio interface. With the GoXLR Mini, Richard can control the audio levels of all his audio peripherals such as mics and headphones, and even the system and background music. It also has customizable buttons so Richard could have fun with some audio effects.

Blue Ember (Microphone)

$99.99 (Amazon)

The Blue Microphone’s Ember mic is their base-level condenser mic. According to Blue’s website, the Ember has an open yet detailed sound. Yes, you might hear some background noise from time to time on Richard’s would-be streams, but you probably won't notice.

Completing Alden Richard’s build are the FlexiSpot Height Adjustable table and a Herman Miller Chair. A FlexiSpot table can cost up to P28,000 and by the looks of his, it just might be the same one. Herman Miller, on the other hand, is a known luxury brand for modern, ergonomic office chairs. The Facebook post didn’t show which type of chair Richard has, but we can safely assume that it cost more or less than $1,000 based on the pricing on Herman Miller’s Website.