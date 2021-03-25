After virtual run, here comes a virtual cycling marathon 

NLEX Corporation is at it again.

Throughout the pandemic, they've been continuously creating sporting activities that fit the "new normal" of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

We previously wrote about their TaRUN Na! initiative. But if you're looking for a new challenge to pursue on two wheels, this new-normal cycling marathon might just be up your alley.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Earlier this month, NLEX launched the event "LAKBIKE NA! 365 CYCLE" which runs until April 16th. It is a 365-kilometer challenge that is open for all participants from 18 to 64 years old.

Participants will need to pay a fee of P1,800. Included is a cycling jersey, a head buff, a string bag, and, for finishers, a recognition medal.

How is the progress monitored?

Just like in their virtual runs, through the NLEX Sports app partner "Stampede: Races" which counts cycling time and individual pacing of racers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This is part of the company's initiative to promote active lifestyle in a time where immunity is most needed. Besides, with the recent reports on rising cases, only non-contact outdoor activities are advisable.

Continue reading below ↓

"With this bike race, they can pedal their way to a healthier lifestyle. We are quite pleased with the success of our previous TaRUN Na! virtual races, so we came up with another exciting race, but this time for cyclists," J. Luigi Bautista, NLEX President said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Registration is until March 31, 2021.