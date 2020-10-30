After cities cited as most bike friendly, Zamora, Vico focusing on Ortigas Ave bike lanes next

A DAY after their respective local government units won the Most Bike Friendly distinction in the recent Mobility Awards, San Juan’s Mayor Francis Zamora isn’t resting on his laurels — and even spurred Vico Sotto to more bike-friendly action.

Tagging his Pasig counterpart in a tweet, the former PBL standout said: “Good morning Mayor Vico, congratulations to Pasig and San Juan for being named top bike friendly cities in Metro Manila. Let's work on connecting the bike lanes of our respective stretches on Ortigas Avenue.”

Vico Sotto responded to the tweet by congratulating Mayor Zamora.

The two cities aren’t exactly neighbors. While they are linked via the long stretch of Ortigas Avenue, a small portion of Mandaluyong lies in between the two.

In a prerecorded message he sent to the Mobility Awards organizers during the October 29 livestreamed ceremony, Zamora claimed to bike around San Juan every day.

"“I’m very honored that San Juan has been chosen for this, and it gives me a lot of added inspiration to continue making San Juan bike-friendly," said the Mayor upon accepting the award yesterday.

He added: "“I also bike every day. It’s part of my daily routine to join the police bike patrols, to go around the city, because you see your city in a new perspective when you ride a bike. It helps me see the needs of our constituents."

In the Mobility Awards, the Pasig Transport Office also won gold for being the most bike-friendly workplace.

