New IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops get edgy makeover, RTX 30 series graphics

LENOVO already has a gaming-focused sub-brand called Legion, but for people looking for work-from-home devices that can capably run PC games, it also has the IdeaPad Gaming 3 line in its roster.

We reviewed the IdeaPad Gaming 3i last 2020, and while it was a P59,995 machine that impressed, it had very utilitarian, very spartan looks that verged on boring.

The newest variants of the IdeaPad Gaming 3, however, are changing this up for the better.

The entry-level gaming laptops, revealed in Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress, have been refreshed with a more gaming-focused design. As Kelly Corgan, product technologist at Lenovo, affirmed in a product briefing, "The design of these is a little more gamer-centric in terms of aesthetic overall."

Don’t worry; it doesn’t go overboard with sharp edges or scary logos or disco lighting. You can still bring this laptop to the office or the cafe, but it does incorporate the device’s cooling vents into an edgier-looking laptop design.

Most notably, the back of the laptop has now been reinforced with a quad vent setup, two on each side that give off a sleek, muscle car vibe. The device’s ports, including HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-C, have also been moved to the back, which make it easier to plug in an external monitor and an internet line for a desk setup.

More vents also pepper the sides, which now have a more angular look.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022)

Philippine prices

IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Specs: 16-inch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060) - P92,995

IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Specs: 16-inch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060) - P82,995

IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Specs: 15.6-inch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050Ti) - P69,995

IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Specs: 15.6-inch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 450H, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, RTX 3050) - P64,995

IdeaPad Gaming 3 (Specs: 15.6-inch display, Ryzen 5 6600H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050) - P62,995

Those vents aren’t just for show. These laptops definitely pack a bit more heat. If the last IdeaPad Gaming 3i we reviewed just had an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, these new ones pack at least a GeForce RTX 3050, and can go up to an RTX 3060. (A press release confirms that Intel Arc units will also be available.)

To help deal with the beefier graphics card, ventilation rate is up to 20 percent better than the previous generation.

To power it all, you have the option of up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 (for the IdeaPad Gaming 3i) or an AMD Ryzen 6000 (for the IdeaPad Gaming). Screens will also come in 15.6-inch to 16-inch options.

All in all, it looks like a machine that can easily transition from working on articles to editing videos to playing games at decent settings.

