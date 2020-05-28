7 work-from-home laptops under P50,000

NOW that work-from-home is becoming a reality for many companies, you may want to spring for a new laptop, or a secondary one to complement the one your company is providing you. With a P50,000 budget, you can get some solid mid-range machines that won’t buckle under your workflows, plus look good to boot.

Acer Aspire 5

P26,999

Specs: Intel Core i3 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX130 with 2GB RAM, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, 14-inch HD screen

Acer has shaved P3,000 of the regular price of the Aspire 5, which makes this laptop an even better deal than before. It comes with a dedicated graphics card and a solid 1 terabyte of hard disk drive space. A full complement of ports — including ethernet — is also a very good call.

Buy it from their online store here.





Huawei MateBook D15

P36,990

Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen, fingerprint sensor

A solid aluminum chassis and thin bezels make this a good-looking choice for under P40K. Huawei was so committed to its minimalist aesthetic that it tucked the webcam under a keyboard button — which helps preserve the thin bezels but makes the camera look straight up your nose for Zoom calls. Still, solid specs (and fantastic storage) make this a solid work-from-home contender.

Buy now on Lazada.





Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (to be released June 15)

P39,995

Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 processor, Radeon Vega 7 graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, 15.6-inch full HD screen

Lenovo has just revealed another strong alternative for those with a sub-P40K budget. Releasing next month, the Ideapad Slim 3 offers a big screen and fairly capable graphics for a hair under P40,000. Because Lenovo knows you’re going to be using it as a work-from-home device, it comes preinstalled with Microsoft Office 365 and it has a full numpad.

If you have a bit more cash, you can scale up to the Ideapad Slim 5, with 16 GB of RAM and 512GB of dedicated SSD space, all for P49,995.

Place preorders with one of Lenovo’s online seller partners here.





Acer Swift 3 (to be released on June 8)

P37,999

Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch Full HD screen

The latest edition of Acer’s workhorse computer line comes packed with the latest AMD processors at a fairly affordable price. It retains its no-nonsense design, and has a full complement of ports, including USB Type C. It’s available with a special preorder price of P34,999 up to June 3.

Preorder it in Acer’s online store by tapping here.





ASUS VivoBook S14 (to be released on June 18)

P44,995

Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 series processor, Vega 8 Graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD, 14-inch Full HD screen

At just 1.4 kilograms and 15.9mm in thickness, this thin and light machine will be easy to lug around when you move around your house. If you want a good-looking machine at an affordable price point, the VivoBook definitely delivers. The design highlight? A “color-blocked” Enter key that will make punching in a new paragraph on your report even more satisfying.

A cheaper version with a Ryzen 5 processor is also available for P39,995.

Click here to go to the Asus e-commerce store.





Acer Nitro 5

P45,299

Specs: Intel Core i5, Nvidia GEForce GTX 1050 with 4GB RAM, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Optane, 4GB RAM, 15.6-inch Full HD screen

If you’re going to buy a work-from-home laptop, why not make it a gaming laptop? Be warned: The design of the Acer Nitro 5 is very gaming laptop, and at this price point, that 4GB of memory might be a bit lacking. Still, a dedicated video card with 4 gig of RAM is nothing to sneeze at, and will allow you to play some older games at high settings.





HP Pavilion x360 14

P49,990

Specs: Convertible, Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce MX130, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD, 14-inch Full HD touchscreen

Squeaking at just under our P50,000 budget cap is this convertible laptop, which is handy if you’re looking for both a laptop and a tablet. Its convertible design means you can flip it around into tablet mode if you’re just scrolling through Facebook, or in tent mode if you want to watch Netflix. Consider this if form factor is your priority. Buy it on Lazada.

If you value specs over flipping your screen around, consider the notebook version of the Pavilion, which beefs up the memory to 8GB RAM, and is a bit cheaper at P47,990. Buy it on Lazada.

