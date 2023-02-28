Three years after its last race, 7-Eleven Trail Series back on track

AFTER THE COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shut down the 7-Eleven Trail 2020, the most anticipated cross-country race in the Philippines finally made a comeback last February 26, 2023 at the biking capital of the country, Timberland Heights, in San Mateo, Rizal.

The 7-Eleven Trail Series began in 2014 and grew more popular with each passing year. Through these outdoor and athletic activities, Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), the exclusive licensor of 7-Eleven in the Philippines, aims to continue its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle, a deeper appreciation of the environment, and a sense of community among 7-Eleven patrons.

“We anticipated a bigger and more intense competitive cycling experience in the Philippines in 2023,” said PSC President & CEO Jose Victor Paterno.

“The 7-Eleven Trail is eager to conduct bolder races in the future so that our local cyclists may also challenge themselves and that we can identify upcoming racers who may soon be our nation's pride.”

Thousands of cyclists race in 7-Eleven Trail Series

Over 2,400 cyclists braved and enjoyed the difficult yet rewarding terrains they have missed for over three years. They rode on a challenging 40-KM single-loop course that comprised a mix of road climbs, fire roads, and single tracks.

To cater to the pro and non-pro participants, selected portions of the trail were divided into two: A-Line and B-Line. The A-line was for skilled riders — a fast lane with obstacles like jumps, drops, sharp turns, and gaps. Meanwhile, the B-Line was a less technical, slower lanes but still with twists and curves for the thrill.

The race winners were given awards as well as gift bags from event sponsors,. Raffle prizes included two mountain bikes from GT Bicycle Philippines, Specialized helmets, and an action camera from DJI.

Here are the top three winners of the race:

Emmanuel Dave Montemayor – Gun Time 1:46:30

Jericho Rivera – Gun Time 1:47:20

James Carl Dela Cruz – Gun Time 1:47:21

The 7-Eleven Trail 2023 was made possible with the help of Coca Cola, Black Mamba, Selecta, Pepsi, Summit, Heineken, Gardenia, Mondel?"z International, and Redbull. Special thanks to: Trust Condoms, PassionMAX, Monster Energy, Pocari Sweat, Suncoast and Delfi