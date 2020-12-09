4 out of 10 top searches in Google PH this year were about the NBA

IN A year with (almost) no sports, you just couldn’t keep sports down.

Every year, Google releases a list of the top 10 overall trending searches of the year. And despite the fact that for most of the year, athletes stayed home like the rest of us as the pandemic raged outside our doors, curious Filipinos pushed NBA-related topics to many slots in this year’s list.

Number two in the trending list was ‘NBA Score’, just behind US Election 2020. Then, occupying #6 to #8 were ‘NBA Schedule’, ‘Kobe Bryant’, and ‘Lakers vs Heat.’

Here’s the full list from Google:

1 US election 2020

2 NBA score

3 coronavirus

4 DepEd Commons

5 Taal Volcano

6 NBA schedule

7 Kobe Bryant

8 Lakers vs Heat

9 first day of school

10 www.reliefagad.ph

The overall presence of the NBA in this trending list is surprising, considering that the league was only active from January to March, before resuming inside the Florida bubble from July 30 until the Lakers finally took home the crown on October 11.

It’s even more notable comparing the year’s trends to last year, when sports only occupied one slot in the list — for the keyword ‘NBA Standings 2019’, which made it to #6.

‘Kobe Bryant’ is also the only person in the 2020 trending list. He died in late January, but as the list proves, the late legend undeniably exerts an outsized influence on the game, and he still remains in the hearts and minds of many basketball fans.

Google released an emotional video recapping the year in search, which you can watch below:

