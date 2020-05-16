Bid on this 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Special Edition

BEHOLD: An almost pristine 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Special Edition with just over 65,000km on its odometer. It's beautiful, it's for sale, and it's the one car you need to buy right now.

The current highest bid on Bringatrailer.com is also at $33,250 (more than P1.6 million), with four days remaining so, chances are, that'll continue to rise. So yeah, there's that, too.

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

Considerable money (though slightly under its original price of $33,874), but you do get a considerable lot. Under the hood is a 4G63 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of 286hp at 6,500rpm and 392Nm at 3,500rpm. The mill sends power to all four wheels and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

Some of the niceties that come with this special edition include an aluminum roof panel, attractive 17-inch BBS forged alloy wheels, Recaro seats, a Graphite Gray exterior, HID headlights, Brembo brakes with red calipers, and a carbon fiber rear wing. The interior comes in black, with seats covered in red accent stitching exclusive to the special edition. This Evo also has a six-speaker sound setup, a three-spoke Momo steering wheel, and keyless entry.

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

Perhaps the only hiccup in this package is some chips around the front grille. You can check out a quick walkaround of the unit in the embedded video below.

So, fancy owning this JDM masterpiece? If yes, you have a couple of days left before the dream is lost forever. How much would you be willing to splurge for something like this? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

PHOTO BY Bringatrailer.com

Continue reading below ↓

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.