Sneaker Spotting

Zoom Freak 4 — Giannis’ lightest shoe yet — now out in the PH for P7,095

by Lio Mangubat
3 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Nike

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo has been on a tear lately in the EuroBasket tournament, but Greece's unbeaten run had to come to an end as home team Germany sent the Greeks packing, 107-96.

Antetokounmpo delivered 31 points, but was ejected with less than five minutes left to play.

Still, his EuroBasket run was perfect timing for Nike to drop the new Zoom Freak 4.

Antetokounmpo’s latest signature shoe is his lightest one yet. To make these kicks even more explosive, the Zoom Air cushioning units at the forefoot are angled at a 4 percent tilt.

Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Barely Volt", P7,095

Nike Zoom Freak 4

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now

Nike Zoom Freak 4

Nike Zoom Freak 4

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nike Zoom Freak 4

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Said Antetokoumpo of this new slant in his sneakers: “The tilted zoom keeps me going forwards. It helps my Euro step, helps me make quick, sharp turns, and allows me to be balanced when I get low and I try to go by a player.

    “And it helps me dunk on people. Simple as that.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The Zoom Freak 4 comes in two colorways, the “Barely Volt” in white and mint green (P7,095, Nike PH), and the brighter, perkier “Unbelievable” (P7,595, Nike PH, Titan).

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Nike

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again