Zoom Freak 4 — Giannis’ lightest shoe yet — now out in the PH for P7,095

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo has been on a tear lately in the EuroBasket tournament, but Greece's unbeaten run had to come to an end as home team Germany sent the Greeks packing, 107-96.

Antetokounmpo delivered 31 points, but was ejected with less than five minutes left to play.

Still, his EuroBasket run was perfect timing for Nike to drop the new Zoom Freak 4.

Antetokounmpo’s latest signature shoe is his lightest one yet. To make these kicks even more explosive, the Zoom Air cushioning units at the forefoot are angled at a 4 percent tilt.

Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Barely Volt", P7,095

Said Antetokoumpo of this new slant in his sneakers: “The tilted zoom keeps me going forwards. It helps my Euro step, helps me make quick, sharp turns, and allows me to be balanced when I get low and I try to go by a player.

“And it helps me dunk on people. Simple as that.”

The Zoom Freak 4 comes in two colorways, the “Barely Volt” in white and mint green (P7,095, Nike PH), and the brighter, perkier “Unbelievable” (P7,595, Nike PH, Titan).

