YES or NO: In crazy pre-game fit, Kyle Kuzma wears mirrors on his jacket

KYLE Kuzma stepped out into a Lakers pre-game with a fit that was instantly polarizing.

Was it fire? Was it a fail? Opinions seemed split. You could even say that it reflected a lot of commenters’ own fashion opinions back at them.

Before his team stumbled against the Knicks, 111-96, the Lakers’ fashion-forward, um, forward rocked a monochrome maroon number that had at least eight mirrors sewn into the jacket.

Continue reading below ↓

In an Instagram post showing off his league fit, Kuzma tagged 64-year-old Belgian fashion designer Walter Van Beirendocnk, who is currently experiencing a renaissance among the younger set.

According to Vogue, Van Beirendocnk is very proud “that a new generation of fashion freshmen, youngsters whose eyes are fresh and whose thirst for the transformative powers of punchy clothes is not yet jaded, are discovering him on social media and really getting into it.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Among these freshmen, presumably, is Kyle Kuzma.

While it is not immediately clear if his “mirror jacket” was a piece designed by the legendary designer, Van Beirendocnk recently released a collection that he called “Future Proof.” The line includes cartoon-inspired prints and edgy leather masks.