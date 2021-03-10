Pray for a W: Adidas, Commonwealth opening slots to buy Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Cream'

ITS GLOBAL release date is still this Saturday, but Yeezy fans can already virtually line up to get a shot at purchasing the much-awaited pair of kicks tomorrow.

Raffle slots to purchase Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Cream’ will open at exactly midnight tonight at adidas Philippines’ online site (tap here to check it out), and close 12 hours later, at noon.

Meanwhile, specialty apparel store Commonwealth is offering a later time slot — from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Head to their site to learn more about the mechanics.

The adidas PH site lists its price at P14,500.

In the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Cream', an classy, neutral palette of white, cream, and off-white play out across the characteristic interplay of textures. Reflective arcs sweep through the Primeknit upper. Check out pics below.

This is the second major Yeezy drop in under a week. Just last weekend, the Yeezy 450 ‘Cloud White’ — the first Yeezys made in adidas’ home country of Germany — also went live. Earlier this month also saw the re-release of the BSKTBL QNTM, which first saw action in last year’s All-Star Weekend.