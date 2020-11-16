Don't expect Matthew Wright to part with his long, wavy hair anytime soon

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Does it have something to do with the hair?

Matthew Wright entered the PBA bubble sporting long, wavy hair and so far, it appears the new look is doing wonders.

Not only is Wright showing the way in the statistical points standings, but he also guided Phoenix to a second straight semifinal appearance in the Philippine Cup where the team faces No. 3 seed and powerhouse TnT Tropang Giga.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

And as he continues to churn out the best basketball of his career for the Fuel Masters, Wright, 29, said he’s beginning to appreciate his long hair, too.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I kind of like it now,” he said. “The middle stage is a little rough, the middle stage is ugly, but I think I’m starting to look a little better when it gets a little longer.

“Maybe there has some kind of Samson-power with the long hair.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wright also hasn't escaped ribbing from Phoenix teammates, who say he look more like a tennis player than a hoops star.

“My teammates they make fun of me. They call me Rafael Nadal,” he said.

Not bad for a comparison as Wright is proving to be a winner, too.