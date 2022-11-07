Would you cop these Crocs x 7-Eleven clogs?

THE CROCS renaissance continues, with netizens currently going crazy over a just released new collab with convenience store chain 7-Eleven.

Released today, November 7 (7/11... get it? get it?), two variants are up for grabs in Crocs Bonifacio High Street and Trinoma. The first is a black edition of the brand’s classic Mega Crush silhouette, with its midsoles decked out in 7-Eleven’s distinctive red, orange, and green colors. Then there’s a white sandal, with the rubber straps overlaid in the unmistakable tricolor.

Exclusive convenience store-themed Jibbitz also seem to be available.

Multiple calls to both the BGC and the Trinoma branches went unanswered, while staff at the Estancia branch of Crocs did not know the PH price of the collabs. We will update the story once we get the Philippine price.

Globally, Crocs has also released an exclusive, bright orange Mega Crush 7-Eleven collab that was available only via raffle.

Earlier, Commonwealth had released two exclusive Crocs collabs: the Pollex Clog cooked up by noted designer Salehe Bembury, and skeletal-themed footwear in partnership with irreverent fashion icons PLEASURES.

