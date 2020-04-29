Would you buy this rumored 7-Eleven x Nike collab?

THE pandemic quarantine may have given you a newfound appreciation for your neighborhood convenience store.
What better way to show that love than by wearing them as one of your kicks?
Notorious sneaker-leaker @solebyjc has given us an unverified first look at a possible Nike SB Dunk x 7-Eleven mash-up. The brand’s signature colors are laid out horizontally in delicious, eye-searing brights that are suddenly making us crave for a Slurpee and maybe some siopao on the side.
“First look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk x @7eleven ACTUAL SHOES this is NOT MOCKUP,” the Instagram account wrote.
The icing on the sneaker cake is that classic 7-Eleven logo on the side, right below the long arc of the swoosh, as well as the heel.
Now that’s repping.
Take note that this is an unverified leak. With no formal announcement by Nike (or 7-Eleven), there’s no news on price or release date.