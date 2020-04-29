Would you buy this rumored 7-Eleven x Nike collab?

THE pandemic quarantine may have given you a newfound appreciation for your neighborhood convenience store.

What better way to show that love than by wearing them as one of your kicks?

Notorious sneaker-leaker @solebyjc has given us an unverified first look at a possible Nike SB Dunk x 7-Eleven mash-up. The brand’s signature colors are laid out horizontally in delicious, eye-searing brights that are suddenly making us crave for a Slurpee and maybe some siopao on the side.

Continue reading below ↓

“First look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk x @7eleven ACTUAL SHOES this is NOT MOCKUP,” the Instagram account wrote.

The icing on the sneaker cake is that classic 7-Eleven logo on the side, right below the long arc of the swoosh, as well as the heel.

Now that’s repping.

Continue reading below ↓

Take note that this is an unverified leak. With no formal announcement by Nike (or 7-Eleven), there’s no news on price or release date.