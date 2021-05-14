LOOK: World Balance unveils logo of Scottie Thompson's signature shoe line

THE shoe line of Scottie Thompson for World Balance that will be released this year now has its own logo.

The logo, which bares the letter ‘S’, and Thompson’s jersey number 6, is expected to be prominent in the Barangay Ginebra star’s own signature shoe beginning with the Scottie 1.

The 27-year-old Thompson said he was very satisfied with the design of the logo.

“Kung titignan mo ‘yung logo, akala mo simpleng ‘S’ per if you look closely, initials ko ‘yan at number 6,” said the five-time PBA champion. “Hindi lang basta design. Nung unang beses na-ipresent ng World Balance sa akin ‘yung logo, blown away ako kaagad.”

Thompson said he is honored to be among the few PBA players who have their own shoe line that includes PBA legend Philip Cezar for World Balance.

“It’s truly amazing to have my own signature shoe,” Thompson said. “This is a dream I’ve always had as a kid. For me to be able to put myself in the same light as other athletes who have their own signature line, it’s truly an honor and a blessing for me,” Thompson said.

World Balance has yet to release a timetable on the release of the Scottie 1 although it is widely expected that it will be unveiled once the PBA season draws near.

“We are thrilled to add him to our WB family, and we can’t wait to collaborate with him in bringing an exclusive collection to the market,” said Barny Chong, president of CHG Global Inc., which operates World Balance last April when the signature line was officially announced.

