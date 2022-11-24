Chunky yet clean: World Balance to launch ‘Neobasics’ collection for Invictus

ONE OF World Balance’s most popular silhouettes is getting a cleaner, sleeker collection that goes back to basics.

The Invictus launched in a variety of eye-popping colorways back in 2020. But the ‘Neobasics’ collection will have two very minimalist colorways. World Balance’s sneaker line for women, the Kaia, will also get the Neobasics treatment.

Check out World Balance’s teaser images below:

World Balance Invictus/Kaia (Neobasics Collection), Price TBA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

The Neobasics collection for both the Invictus and the Kaia will launch on November 28. No price has been announced.

Recently, World Balance also launched a new silhouette, Sinag, with design elements inspired by the sun. It comes in five colorways, and retails for P2,399 (Lazada, Shopee).