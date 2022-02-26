World Balance rolls out Slide collection

LOCAL sportswear brand World Balance has launched its newest Slide collection, right in time for the summer season.

The brand rolled out the new line of slide sandals for men and women. It features lightweight materials, soft textiles, foam, and padded footbed called S-Foam cushioning to provide comfort.

The slide also comes with a Slide Foam, Wayfarer, Flexour, and Asterion series, which also has different colors such as black grey, beige, black and yellow, and navy and red among others. Check out some images below.

World Balance Flexour, P799

World Balance Asterion City Pack, P799 each

The products are available at the brand’s boutiques and online stores.

