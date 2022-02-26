Sneaker Spotting

World Balance rolls out Slide collection

by Reuben Terrado
8 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: World Balance

LOCAL sportswear brand World Balance has launched its newest Slide collection, right in time for the summer season.

The brand rolled out the new line of slide sandals for men and women. It features lightweight materials, soft textiles, foam, and padded footbed called S-Foam cushioning to provide comfort.

The slide also comes with a Slide Foam, Wayfarer, Flexour, and Asterion series, which also has different colors such as black grey, beige, black and yellow, and navy and red among others. Check out some images below.

World Balance Flexour, P799

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

World Balance Asterion City Pack, P799 each

undefined

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

The products are available at the brand’s boutiques and online stores.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: World Balance

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again