LOOK: World Balance gives sneak peek of its new shoe, the Sinag

WORLD BALANCE’S new sneaker silhouette, Sinag, is a symbol of new beginnings.

As its name says, the design is inspired by the rays of the sun and interpreted into launch colorways that run the color gamut from shades of beige to cool blue to the Philippine flag tricolor. Two ladies’ colorways will also be part of the launch lineup.

The Pinoy shoe brand promises comfort to go along with this artistry, with lightweight, breathable materials and a sole made of high-density foam.

World Balance hopes that the shoe will also stand as a “representation of unwavering belief to conquer all odds.”

The sneaker will launch on November 18. No price has been announced.

Here’s a sneak peek of the five colorways.

World Balance Sinag “Kayumanggi”, price TBA





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now





World Balance Sinag “Alon”, price TBA





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





World Balance Sinag “Tikas”, price TBA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

World Balance Sinag “Marikit”, price TBA





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





World Balance Sinag “Perlas”, price TBA



