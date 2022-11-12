Sneaker Spotting

LOOK: World Balance gives sneak peek of its new shoe, the Sinag

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: World Balance

WORLD BALANCE’S new sneaker silhouette, Sinag, is a symbol of new beginnings.

As its name says, the design is inspired by the rays of the sun and interpreted into launch colorways that run the color gamut from shades of beige to cool blue to the Philippine flag tricolor. Two ladies’ colorways will also be part of the launch lineup.

The Pinoy shoe brand promises comfort to go along with this artistry, with lightweight, breathable materials and a sole made of high-density foam.

World Balance hopes that the shoe will also stand as a “representation of unwavering belief to conquer all odds.”

The sneaker will launch on November 18. No price has been announced.

Here’s a sneak peek of the five colorways.

World Balance Sinag “Kayumanggi”, price TBA

undefined

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now

undefined

World Balance Sinag “Alon”, price TBA

undefined

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

undefined

World Balance Sinag “Tikas”, price TBA

undefined

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

undefined

World Balance Sinag “Marikit”, price TBA

undefined

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

undefined

World Balance Sinag “Perlas”, price TBA

undefined

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Read Next
read more stories about:
Watch Now
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: World Balance

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again