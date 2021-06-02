LOOK: World Balance, Disney collab for an Independence Day collection

FANS of Mickey Mouse in the country are in for a treat as World Balance and Disney will be releasing a Mickey Go Philippines Collection of sneakers, jackets, tees, pants, shorts, and bags on Independence Day.

The brand announced the limited edition collection that has new 11 designs will feature Mickey Mouse alongside familiar Filipino cultural symbols that will can be pre-ordered online starting from June 9 to 11, with the official release on select World Balance stores scheduled on June 12.

The footwear will see the iconic Mickey Mouse logo with the traditional ‘Habi’ pattern and colors of the Philippine flag, and will have sneaker styles named Bandila and Habi for men and women.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It will also have Mickey Mouse side-by-side with Pinoy symbols such as the sarimanok and adarna in national colors, according to World Balance.

Continue reading below ↓

The brand will also release a clothing line with the Bandila bomber jacket, Bandila shorts, and Jeepney lounge pants. The Sarimanok and Bandila tees, meanwhile, will also have the Mickey Mouse silhouette and local patterns.

The shoe box and packaging are also collectible-worthy, with a rendition of the jeepney and the use of iconic fonts that resembles Pinoy street signs.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.