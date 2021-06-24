Grooming

Period not a problem: Adidas creates activewear for women in sports

by Kate Reyes
3 hours ago
FOR people who menstruate, red days can be a stopper. Periods are often painful, inconvenient, and stressful.

For fear of leakage, engaging in any physical activity that requires a lot of movement remains at the bottom of the daily to-do list of menstruating women.

But what if it's game day?

Well, adidas may have the solution.

In a global launch, adidas introduced its newest technology in TechFit period-proof tights and leggings for athletes who menstruate.

Studies, said adidas, show that one in four girls drop out from sports during their adolesence for fear of leakage. It doesn't help that talking about your period remains taboo in many cultural contexts.

For the Three Stripes, period flow should be the least of a woman athlete's concerns.

    Over a span of two years, it developed Flow Shield Technology, composed of a three-layer material called TechFirt for extra safety in activewear for women. TechFit has wicking, moisture-absorbing, and leak-proof layers on top of the main fabric.

    The goal is to give athletes technical, performance-oriented sportswear for a more confident and worry-free game time.

    How does it work?

    Adidas' technology is not a substitute for pads or tampons. The brand only built an additional layer to keep leaks at bay.

    A sleek, built-in brief uses a bonding system that holds the layers together and keeps them in place while the body is in motion.


    We started designing this collection from the inside, out. We knew it had to becomfortable and breathable, but most importantly, it had to serve its purpose of helping to protect against leakage," Kim Buerger, adidas senior product manager, shared.

    Alongside the product launch last June, Adidas also created a lesson plan campaign in hopes of shedding more light to the topic, which still remains a point of shame in many places around the world.

    The global sportswear giant created a 28-page explainer tackling everything you need to know about menstruation, from the biological fundamentals to tips and lifestyle hacks.

    Buerger remarked: "It starts with insights. We want to address the concerns. There is a deficit when it comes to the topic being talked about, so we made a lesson plan."

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
