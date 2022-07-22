CJ Perez's wife Sienna slams body shaming: 'There's more to me than being fat'

"THANK God I have a very supportive husband who’s a fan of my curves."

With that definitive statement of love, Sienna Catacutan-Perez, wife of CJ Perez, spoke up about the body shaming she's been experiencing for years.

"I have been body shamed my whole life, mostly by my relatives. So many times I would lock myself into my room during family gatherings para lang hindi ko marinig yung 'Ang taba mo na', 'Hala napabayaan sa kusina', 'Hala ang taba taba ni Sienna, magdiet ka naman', and 'Nananaba ka lalo'," she said in a post on social media.

The mother of two bared that apart from her own relatives, she also experienced harsh words from the family of the San Miguel guard.

This almost became her breaking point.

"I got married and still, being body shamed… by my husband’s relatives," she continued. "I had two kids and they still wouldn’t stop. That’s when I decided na ayaw ko nang makita ang relatives nya, ever. And it gave me so much peace of mind."

Catacutan-Perez is a very hands-on mom to Tanisha and Laquisha, a role she takes pride in.

"There’s more to me than being 'fat'. I am a good wife, a good mother, and hell I am beautiful kahit umabot man ako ng 70 kgs," she continued.

Fed up of the toxicity, and feeling the need to spark change in mindset among her countrymen, Catacutan-Perez called for action.

"This toxic Filipino culture has to stop. Some would say it’s mababaw, but my whole life, I have been body shamed which gave me body dysmorphic disorder. I’d go into diets just to please everyone’s eyes kahit magutom ako kasi sa Pinas pag payat maganda pag mataba panget."

