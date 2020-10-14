Why Mo Tautuaa is wearing fashionable eyeglasses in the bubble

ANGELES CITY – Mo Tautuaa isn't trying to trend inside the PBA bubble with his fashion statement.

The San Miguel Beer big man showed up wearing a chic eyeglass when the defending five-time Philippine Cup champion first took the floor of the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym Tuesday night against Rain or Shine.

The protective eyewear according to Tautuaa has been prescribed by his doctor after undergoing lasik surgery before coming over at the Clark Freeport in Pampanga.

“I got lasik (surgery) so I can see God’s beautiful world. He blessed me with the beautiful world that I want to take a look, you know. I had to get lasik to bring it all in,” said the Fil-Tongan just before the Beermen went to practice on Wednesday.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 31-year-old Tautuaa said he’ll probably be wearing the eyeglass for the next six months, meaning he’ll be playing all of San Miguel’s games in the bubble with his eye protection on.

But he’s starting to get used to it.

“I’m good. No problem for they’re just clear, safety glasses for protection,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wearing eyeglass in the game hardly bothered Taututaa as he was a steady presence in the middle for the Beermen with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a sorry 87-83 loss to the Elasto Painters.

The Beermen fell to an even 1-1 record.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.