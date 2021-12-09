June Mar Fajardo's switch to Afro Perm hairstyle is work-related

THERE’S a perfectly good reason why June Mar Fajardo decided to change his hairstyle.

The six-time PBA MVP surprised his followers and basketball fans after he decided to switch to curly hair before the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup, a style that is very much different from his look in the past.

The hairdo is very popular nowadays, called ‘Afro Perm.’

Fajardo said his decision to curl his hair is more basketball-related, while also minimizing the maintenance that his long, flowing hair used to require.

“’Yung buhok ko kasi, kapag straight, kapag naglalaro, bumabagsak,” said Fajardo. “Pinakulot ko para hindi na kailangan ng wax.”

Fajardo had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first game with his new hairstyle but San Miguel lost to NLEX, 114-102, on Wednesday in their first game of the season.

Even with the loss, Fajardo said it is still too early to be wary of the defeat as they are also in the adjusting stage with new import Brendan Brown and fresh recruits Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso coming in.

“Marami pang ia-adjust. First game pa lang so marami pang games,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo is also thrilled to be in the same frontcourt as Vic Manuel, who tallied 17 points in his first game as the Beermen.

“Alam naman natin kung ano ‘yung ibibigay niya sa team,” said Fajardo, who is offering all his games to his late mother.

